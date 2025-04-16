Hudson man charged in South St. Paul apartment fatal shooting

The Brief A man from South St. Paul was found shot dead at his apartment on April 11. Jacob Audie, of Hudson, Wisconsin, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with second-degree murder by Hennepin County prosecutors. Police say the two men knew each other, and that the shooting was not random.



A man from Hudson, Wisconsin, is charged with second-degree murder after the fatal shooting of another man that he claimed was his roommate in South St. Paul.

Fatal South St. Paul shooting charges

What we know:

Jacob John Audie, 35, faces charges after South St. Paul Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of 12th Avenue North around 8:48 p.m. on April 11.

At the scene, officers located Audie standing in the parking lot near the west side of the building with a phone in his hand. He was taken into custody at that point.

Once inside the apartment, police found a rifle magazine on the kitchen table, an AR-style rifle in the living room with a live round lying next to it and a rifle magazine in the back bedroom on a table, according to charges.

Police also found Michael Maurice Schille sitting on a couch in a back bedroom, with a TV remote in his hand and a gunshot wound on the left side of his face. An empty carbine casing was found on the couch near him, police say.

Shooting suspect speaks to police

Dig deeper:

Once in custody, Audie told police that he had lived with the victim for the last one-to-two years at the apartment.

According to the charges, Audie said that he had shot Schille using the victim’s rifle, then called 911 and told them what he had done.

Investigators believe there is no threat to the public.