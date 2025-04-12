South St. Paul shooting leaves man dead, Hudson man arrested

The Brief A man with a gunshot wound was found dead inside a South St. Paul home just before 9 p.m. on Friday. A 36-year-old man from Hudson, Wisconsin, was arrested at the scene. Police say the two men knew each other, the shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public.



A man is dead and another was arrested after a shooting in South St. Paul on Friday night.

Fatal South St. Paul shooting

What we know:

The South St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 700 block of 12th Avenue North at about 8:50 p.m.

Police then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the department.

Officers then arrested a 36-year-old man from Hudson, Wisconsin, at the scene.

Investigators reportedly believe the shooting was not a random act and there is no threat to the public, as both men knew each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-413-8300.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on criminal charges or the identity of the man arrested.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been shared.

The victim's identity and official cause of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.