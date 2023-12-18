How to watch the Minnesota state flag meeting on Tuesday

The commission tasked with selecting the new Minnesota state flag will meet again on Tuesday to finalize the designs for the flag and seal.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission, which was tasked with adopting a new state flag and state seal by Jan. 1, will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the meeting live, streaming on FOX LOCAL and in the player above.

Last week, the commission settled on a base design for the flag, choosing the submission with the white, green and blue stripes and an eight-point star on the left. The commission will be making some changes to the flag to try to make it more "Minnesota" looking.

The base design has been selected for the new Minnesota flag.

The commission has already made its final selection for the new state seal, choosing the design featuring a loon. The commission did agree on some changes, including removing the state motto and year of statehood that were in the original design, and adding a Dakota phrase, which inspired the name Minnesota.

Here's the seal, which could see more design changes before the commission finalizes it: