How to qualify for up to $200 in vaccine incentives this weekend

For a limited amount of time, Minnesotans getting their COVID-19 vaccine could be eligible for up to $200 in VISA gift cards by combining state and county incentive programs.

Through the state's program, Minnesotans age 12 and older who receive their first dose between July 30 and Aug. 15 can receive a $100 gift card while supplies last if they submit a reward request by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15.

The remaining time left in the state's campaign happens to overlap with some of the county vaccine incentive programs. This means Minnesotans could get up to double their money's worth when they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ramsey County

Ramsey County started its own incentive program on Aug. 13.

While supplies last, anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic operated by St. Paul - Ramsey County Public Health can receive up to $100 in gift cards. For a list of St. Paul - Ramsey County Public Health-operated clinics, click here.

Those getting a two-shot series vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) will get a $50 gift card per dose. Those getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get $100 in gift cards. The gift cards are given out immediately after vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccine is free.

How can I take advantage of the Ramsey County and state incentive programs?

For example, a Minnesotan could get vaccinated at the Saint Paul - Ramsey County Public Health's clinic at the Oxford Community Center or the Irish Fair on Aug. 14. Since the state's incentive program runs through Aug. 15, they could then go online to submit a reward request to the state.

So, if you are able to get the J&J COVID-19 vaccine through St. Paul - Ramsey County Public Health this weekend and submit a request to the state, you could be eligible for $200 in gift cards.

Hennepin County

Hennepin County is also giving out $50 VISA gift cards to those who get a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a Hennepin County vaccine event or a participating clinic. For more information, click here.

Gift cards are given out on-site. The incentive will continue while supplies last.

As of Aug. 12, Hennepin County has distributed 1,992 VISA gift cards since it started its program on June 30, according to Hennepin County officials.

How can I take advantage of the Hennepin County and state incentive programs?

The state's program runs through Aug. 15. Unfortunately, there aren't any Hennepin County vaccination events planned for this weekend.

However, if you did get vaccinated through Hennepin County recently between July 30 and Aug. 15 you can still submit a reward request to the state.

While the state vaccine incentive program will be ending on Sunday, the county programs will continue on as long as supplies last.