How to help Minnesota's small businesses survive the coronavirus crisis

Small businesses are preparing to take a hit while waiting out coronavirus concerns.

Last week they saw a drop in foot traffic, and the governor’s order to close businesses will only make matters worse.

Dr. Mike Porter is a marketing professor from the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas. He has already contacted his favorite Italian restaurant to ask if they will be serving up take out meals.

Porter has several suggestions that he feels will help small businesses in this uncertain time.