How to add a Raptor Center eagle, hawk or falcon to your next Zoom call

After months of Zoom calls, the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center wants to help keep your next one from getting stale.

The Raptor Center is offering up its stable of “raptor ambassadors,” featuring eagles, hawks, falcons, vultures and owls, to join the first 15 minutes of your next Zoom meeting.

The program is called “Raptor Zoomies” and can be used in Zoom calls with your employees, co-workers, friends and family.

The University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center currently has 291 raptors to choose from.

To schedule a Zoom with a raptor, call 612-624-2756 or email raptored@umn.edu.