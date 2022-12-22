Here’s how long it’ll take you to get frostbite as wind chills dip below zero

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Here’s how long it’ll take you to get frostbite as wind chills dip below zero

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Winter Weather
Getty Images-1244938006 article

Pedestrians make their way through snow covered streets after an intense lake-effect snowstorm that impacted the area on November 20, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (John Normile/Getty Images)

Extremely cold temperatures like those we'll see this week can be extremely dangerous.

Frostbite can happen in minutes and affects any exposed skin area, especially on your fingers, toes, nose and ears. It occurs when the body's survival mechanisms kick in during frigid conditions. To protect vital organs, the body will cut blood circulation to extremities, which could eventually freeze.

With a massive winter storm brewing this week for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, there will be dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures. By Thursday, frostbite could set in as little as 5 minutes in parts of the northern Plains. 

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE AFFECTED BY FROSTBITE

According to the National Weather Service, the lower the wind chill temperature, the greater you are at risk for developing frostbite. Wind speed can also affect the onset of frostbite.

FOX-Weather-wind-chill-and-frostbite.jpg

To determine the wind chill temperature, find the value closest to your outside air temperature. Find the value that most closely represents your present wind speed. Your wind chill temperature is the value where lines drawn from the air temperature

For example, the NWS notes if the outside temperature is minus 30 degrees and the wind speed is 10 mph, frostbite can occur in 10 minutes or less with a wind chill temperature of minus 53 degrees.

To avoid frostbite, it's advised to stay inside where it's warm. But if you must venture outside, try to cover every part of your body and keep your skin dry. 

Signs of frostbite can include the formation of ice crystals on your skin, as well as redness and/or pain in an area of exposed skin. Numbness and skin that feels firm or waxy can also be a sign of frostbite.

FOX-Weather-frostbite-times.jpg

Frostbite could set in as little as 5 minutes in parts of the northern Plains this week. (FOX Weather)

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXWeather.com. 