Housing officials announce $15M to help Minnesota seniors stay in their homes

More money is on the way to help older Minnesotans stay in their homes.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge was in Minneapolis on Monday to announce $15 million to help senior citizens stay in their homes through the Older Adult Home Modification Grant Program.

The program provides money for older people to make modifications to their homes, allowing them to potentially stay in them longer.

Officials say this additional funding should help more than 5,000 seniors remain in their homes.

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is administering the program in the Twin Cities. It has launched a website for more information about the application process. You can apply online here (opportunity number FR-6600-N-69). You must apply by Oct. 13.

During Fudge's visit, she also visited properties to discuss housing supply and the Biden Administration's efforts to expand access to affordable housing, a news release said.