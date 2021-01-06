House, Senate meet to count electoral votes, certify Biden's win

The House and Senate are set to meet at 1 p.m. ET on January 6 to count the electoral votes with the likely outcome of certifying Joe Biden’s win.

This joint session of Congress used to occur with little fanfare, but that won’t be the case in 2021. At least a dozen Senate Republicans and more than 100 House Republicans are prepared to challenge the outcome of the ballots in Wednesday’s meeting, the Associated Press reported.

Their challenge comes after President Donald Trump has spent weeks losing lawsuits that claimed widespread fraud during the election — a claim that was proven false several times over by state and federal election officials.

Even William Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, came to the conclusion that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden on Dec. 14 as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.

Many current and former GOP officials have condemned their party members for participating in the challenge to the will of the voters, which will thrust both chambers into two hours of debate on Wednesday.

Even so, the effort is almost certain to fall short of affecting the outcome of the election.

Democrats hold the majority in the House of Representatives, meaning Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can defeat the measure.

"I have no doubt that on next Wednesday, a week from today, that Joe Biden will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the electoral college as the 46th president of the United States," Pelosi said last week.

Republicans control the Senate, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been against challenging the election results, USA Today reported.

Constitutionally, the House and Senate are to meet at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 6. As president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the meeting. He has given no indication he would attempt to overturn the election in Trump’s favor.

Legally, he doesn’t possess the power to do so. His role in Wednesday’s meeting will be limited to little more than a custodian of the ballots.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 dictates that Pence must "open all certificates and papers purporting to be certificates."

Four designated tellers will be on hand — two who had been previously appointed by each chamber of Congress. They are the ones who will count the actual votes.

The sun sets at the U.S. Capitol as the 114th session of Congress comes to a close on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Once the vice president opens the certificate, it is passed to each teller. The tellers will read the ballots aloud and make a list of the votes, the act states.

Republicans have made efforts to change Pence’s authority in the meeting. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) filed a lawsuit aimed at giving Pence the power to overturn election results.

Even so, a Texas judge tossed out that case, the Associated Press reported.

Certificates will be reviewed alphabetically, meaning Alabama is up first. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Mo Brooks from that state are among the Republicans committed to challenging the election results.

The candidate who reaches 270 electoral votes first wins the presidency. Biden secured 306 in November’s election. Trump earned just 232.

Had there been a 269-269 tie, the Constitution has contingencies that would have plunged both chambers into contingent elections.

The House would vote to select the president while the Senate chose the vice president.

In the House, each state’s delegation would cast a single vote, meaning it would take 26 votes to win.

Senators, however, would each cast a vote, which raises the victory threshold to 51.

Should there still be a tie in the House by the time Inauguration Day rolls around, the vice president-elect will become acting president until the race is settled.

If the Senate hasn’t chosen a vice president, the Speaker of the House will become acting president, according to the Presidential Succession Act of 1947.

This story was reported from Atlanta.