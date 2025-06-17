Hortman family spokesperson: ‘Mark and Melissa were wonderful human beings’

The Brief Rep. Zach Stephenson, the spokesperson for the Hortman family, joined FOX 9's All Day on Tuesday to talk about Melissa and Mark Hortman, who were fatally shot early Saturday morning. The suspected shooter, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was arrested Sunday night. Stephenson was Hortman's campaign manager when she won a Minnesota House seat in 2004.



It’s been a little more than two days since Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot at their Brooklyn Park home in a politically-motivated incident.

Sunday night, the suspected shooter, Vance Boelter, was arrested near his Green Isle home.

A memorial for the Hortman family continues to grow at the State Capitol with pictures of the couple, flowers and emotional messages. Tuesday, the family spokesperson joined FOX 9’s All Day. Rep. Zach Stephenson has known the couple for more than 20 years.

Melissa Hortman’s persistence defined political career

Why you should care:

Stephenson met Mark and Melissa Hortman in 2002, when he was a senior in high school and Melissa was running for a House seat for the second time. She actually lost two elections before winning a seat in 2004, when Stephenson was her campaign manager. He said her political was defined by her persistence.

"Melissa’s entire career was full of opportunity, times she was knocked down but got back up and kept going and persisted," Stephenson said. "The 20-plus years of her political career wouldn’t have been possible but for that persistence of getting off the mat time and time again."

Tough decision on healthcare

What we know:

One of Melissa Hortman’s final times with media in a group session was during the special session. Minnesota Republicans wouldn’t budge on denying healthcare to undocumented individuals. It went against everything Hortman stood for, but to get a state budget deal done and avoid a government shutdown, she felt she had to compromise.

"It was a really difficult moment. In order to strike a budget deal and keep the government functioning, we had to make compromises that we didn’t agree with. But it was necessary to serve the larger good, we had to end healthcare coverage for undocumented individuals in Minnesota, which was something Melissa strongly disagreed with," Stephenson said. "It was something that the other side insisted up, and the importance of reaching compromise and continuing to fund government was really important to her."

‘Mark was just a good dude’

What they're saying:

Stephenson said he’ll remember Mark Hortman as just being a good person who always smiled and loved to laugh. He loved to build things, and frequently played billiards.

"The first thing I tell people about Mark is he was just a good dude. I’m really going to miss him," Stevenson said.

Honoring the Hortman’s

What you can do:

Melissa and Mark Hortman’s two children released a statement Monday night, the first time they’ve spoken since the tragic events. They presented seven ways you can honor the family. Plans for a memorial service have not yet been made public.