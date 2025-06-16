Timeline: Minnesota lawmaker shootings and the ‘largest manhunt’ in state history

The suspect accused in the targeted shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers had visited the homes of two other lawmakers before law enforcement officials say he sparked the "largest manhunt" in the state’s history.

Timeline of lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Boelter

June 14 - 2 a.m.: Champlin, MN

Police responded to Minnesota State Sen. Jon Hoffman’s house in Champlin where he and his wife Yvette had been shot multiple times.

Court records reveal the suspect - Vance Boelter – knocked on the door while impersonating a police officer. He was wearing tactical gear and a rubber mask before police say he entered the Hoffmans' house and opened fire.

"Boelter knocked on Sen. Hoffman’s front door and repeatedly shouted, ‘this is the police – open the door!’" said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson during a press conference.

Maple Grove lawmaker targeted

From there, investigators say Boelter traveled to another State Representative’s home in Maple Grove but no one was home at the time since they were on vacation.

New Hope lawmaker targeted

Authorities say Boelter visited the home of Sen. Ann Rest in New Hope. However, police had already heard of the shooting at the Hoffman’s home and sent an officer to conduct a wellness check.

"The New Hope police officer pulled up next to Boelter and his car rolled down her window and attempted to speak with him. Boelter did not respond," Thompson said. "According to the officer, he just sat there and stared straight ahead.

The officer waited for backup to arrive and by the time they did, police say Boelter left to travel to his next target.

June 14 – 3:35 a.m.: Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police say they "proactively" went to Rep. Melissa Hortman’s home and encountered the suspected gunman at the front door.

"When our officers confronted them, the individual immediately fired upon the officers who exchanged gunfire, and the suspect retreated back into the home," said Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley.

When law enforcement entered the home, they found Hortman and her husband dead. Police say Boelter had escaped out the back.

"There’s no question that this is the largest manhunt in the state’s history," Bruley said.

At the scene in Brooklyn Park, authorities recovered a vehicle outfitted with police-style lights, a fake license plate, three AK-47 assault rifles, a .9mm handgun and a list of 45 names of Minnesota elected officials. A batch of papers with "no kings" written on them was also recovered.

June 14 - 6 a.m.: Minneapolis

Authorities say Boelter returned to a home in Minneapolis where he rented a room part-time. His roommate David Carlson said he received "alarming" text messages from Boelter that morning.

"He was planning some things that we didn’t know about and that he might be dead soon," Carlson said.



Law enforcement searched the home and the surrounding area. Boelter was still on the run.

June 14 - 2 p.m.: Green Isle

Law enforcement sent tactical units to Green Isle just southwest of the Twin Cities metro where Boelter has a home.

June 15: Sibley County

The manhunt for Boelter continued into Sunday morning. Another one of Boelter’s vehicles was recovered near farm fields.

Boelter was later spotted on trail cameras.

June 15 - 9:30 p.m. - Green Isle

Boelter was taken into custody alive near Green Isle.

"After a two-day manhunt, two sleepless nights – law enforcement have apprehended Vance Boelter," Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference Sunday evening.