Honeywell plant in Minneapolis temporarily closes due to COVID-19

The Honeywell plant in Minneapolis will temporarily suspending operations following confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst its employees, according to a company statement.

Honeywell leaders decided to close the facility out "of an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees" and to complete a deep cleaning of the manufacturing plant. Employees will be paid during the downtime.

"The health and safety of our employees remains our top priority," read the statement. "We have been notified there are additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our site. Our thoughts are with our colleagues and we wish them a speedy recovery."

Amid the pandemic, the Honeywell plant has implemented policies such as a screening process with temperature checks for all who enter the site, social distancing and the required use of face masks at work stations.

Company officials did not say when operations would resume.

Meat processing plants in Minnesota have become hotspots for COVID-19. The JBS pork plant in Worthington reopened earlier this week after it was closed for two weeks due to confirmed employee cases.