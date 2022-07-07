Homeland Security worker from Minnesota charged in Chinese spying scheme

A man who worked for the Department of Homeland Security in Minnesota is facing charges as part of an investigation into spying on Chinese government critics in the United States.

Craig Miller, who most recently worked as a deportation officer in Minneapolis, was indicted Wednesday in the case along with four other men.

According to the complaint, Miller is accused of helping a co-defendant, Derrick Taylor, obtain records on a Chinese dissident living in America. Speaking with investigators, officials say Taylor initially claimed he got the information off the "dark web" but later admitted Miller provided the information.

Investigators say that information was passport data on the dissident’s daughter. Miller told investigators that Taylor, who was his former boss, had told him that he was working on a "missing person case with locals."

Miller is a 15-year employee with the Department of Human Services.