HomeHelpMN mortgage relief program extended to August

A program designed to provide money to homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgages will be extended into August.

According to a new release, Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho announced Thursday that the application period for HomeHelpMN has been extended until August 17, 2022.

The HomeHelpMN program will provide $109 million in federal assistance for homeowner mortgage relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program opened for applications on May 17, and has already received applications from nearly 2,800 Minnesota households.

"We know that there are tens of thousands of Minnesota homeowners who have fallen behind on their housing expenses, with as many as 14,000 households who are behind on their mortgages by 90 days or more," said Commissioner Ho in a statement. "We estimate that 85% of the homeowners that have past-due payments meet the income requirements."

HomeHelpMN will pay up to $35,000 of past-due expenses like mortgage or contract for deed payments, property taxes, homeowners’ insurance, manufactured home loans, lot rent, and Tribal land lease payments.

Homeowners must meet eligibility requirements including income that is below program limits and having past-due eligible expenses.

Households do not have to have experienced illness from COVID-19 to be eligible. Instead, they need to have experienced a Qualified Financial Hardship as defined by the Department of Treasury.

This may mean an increase in expenses (such as healthcare, housing, childcare) or a reduction in income (from job loss, reduced hours, inability to work, or other causes) related to the pandemic.