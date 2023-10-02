Highway 55 closing for 10 days starting Wednesday

A main commuting route for people traveling east or west in the Twin Cities will close Wednesday at 6 a.m. for a ten-day stretch.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), partnering with the city of Golden Valley, will be closing a portion of Highway 55 between Highway 169 and Highway 100, according to an announcement.

According to MnDOT, the closure will allow for the construction of a pedestrian underpass at Douglas Drive, in addition to other improvements, including the installation of a roundabout on South Frontage Road to improve traffic flow leading to Highway 55.

The stretch of Highway 55 will be closed to motorists during the time period, instead rerouting drivers to detours on Highway 169, Highway 100, and Interstate 394.

More information can be found on the "Douglas and 55" website or via 511.