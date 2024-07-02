Expand / Collapse search
Highway 169 closure, delays expected beginning July 8

Published  July 2, 2024 3:14pm CDT
PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Construction on Highway 169 through central Minnesota could affect cabin-goers through the rest of summer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is warning commuters attempting to travel between Milaca and Princeton to expect delays, detours and one-lane traffic beginning on July 8.

The project will resurface an 8-mile stretch in each direction from a half-mile south of Mille Lacs County Road 36 in Milaca, to one mile north of County Road 29 in Princeton.

Beginning July 8, motorists will encounter single-lane closures on both directions of Highway 169 as crews prepare work areas.

From July 15 to Aug. 17, southbound Highway 169 will close for crews to work beneath the road between Highway 23 in Milaca and County Road 13 in Long Siding. Closures will occur Monday through Saturday, with all lanes open on Sundays.

From July 8 to mid-October, motorists will encounter segments of single-lane closures on both directions of Highway 169 between County Road 36 in Milaca and one mile north of County Road 29 in Princeton.

When completed in mid-October, the $7.8 million project will provide travelers with a smoother ride, updated drainage and improved access, MnDOT says.

Motorists are likely to encounter changes as they navigate through the work zone each day, and are warned to watch for workers and equipment.