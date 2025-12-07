Here's how cold it got Sunday morning in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday morning was cold and frigid with significant wind chills.
Sunday morning temperatures
By the numbers:
Low temperatures across Minnesota. (FOX 9)
Low temperatures were significantly frigid on Sunday morning.
Here are the low temperatures in each city for the morning of Sunday, Dec. 7:
- Windom: 0 degrees
- Mankato: 0 degrees
- Owatonna: -2 degrees
- Rochester: 2 degrees
- La Crosse: 5 degrees
- Marshall: -6 degrees
- Redwood Falls: -2 degrees
- Hutchinson: -7 degrees
- Faribault: 1 degrees
- Red Wing: 0 degrees
- Eau Claire: -5 degrees
- Morris: -11 degrees
- Wilmar: -8 degrees
- Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport: 1 degree
- New Richmond: -5 degrees
- Cambridge: -5 degrees
- St. Cloud: -7 degrees
- Alexandria: -8 degrees
- Detroit Lakes: -12 degrees
- Bemidji: -18 degrees
- Brainerd: -7 degrees
- Hibbing: -14 degrees
- Duluth: -9 degrees
- Hayward: -11 degrees
- Hinckley: -6 degrees
- International Falls: -15 degrees
- Ely: -9 degrees
- Grand Marais: -7 degrees
Snowfall on Saturday
The backstory:
The Twin Cities metro saw about half an inch of light snowfall on Saturday.
There was slightly more than an inch of snow in areas south of Northfield.
Extended forecast
What's next:
There are chances for several inches of snow in northern Minnesota with the Twin Cities metro likely getting a small amount of accumulation.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.