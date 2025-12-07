Expand / Collapse search

Here's how cold it got Sunday morning in Minnesota

By FOX 9 staff
Published  December 7, 2025 11:59am CST
    • Sunday morning brought cold wind chills and frigid temperatures.
    • Feels-like temperatures were below zero across Minnesota.
    • There are more chances for snow and rain in the coming days.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday morning was cold and frigid with significant wind chills

Sunday morning temperatures

Low temperatures were significantly frigid on Sunday morning.

Here are the low temperatures in each city for the morning of Sunday, Dec. 7:

  • Windom: 0 degrees
  • Mankato: 0 degrees
  • Owatonna: -2 degrees
  • Rochester: 2 degrees
  • La Crosse: 5 degrees
  • Marshall: -6 degrees
  • Redwood Falls: -2 degrees
  • Hutchinson: -7 degrees
  • Faribault: 1 degrees
  • Red Wing: 0 degrees
  • Eau Claire: -5 degrees
  • Morris: -11 degrees
  • Wilmar: -8 degrees
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport: 1 degree
  • New Richmond: -5 degrees
  • Cambridge: -5 degrees
  • St. Cloud: -7 degrees
  • Alexandria: -8 degrees
  • Detroit Lakes: -12 degrees
  • Bemidji: -18 degrees
  • Brainerd: -7 degrees
  • Hibbing: -14 degrees
  • Duluth: -9 degrees
  • Hayward: -11 degrees
  • Hinckley: -6 degrees
  • International Falls: -15 degrees
  • Ely: -9 degrees
  • Grand Marais: -7 degrees

Snowfall on Saturday 

The Twin Cities metro saw about half an inch of light snowfall on Saturday. 

There was slightly more than an inch of snow in areas south of Northfield. 

Extended forecast 

There are chances for several inches of snow in northern Minnesota with the Twin Cities metro likely getting a small amount of accumulation.  

