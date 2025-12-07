Here's how cold it got Sunday morning in Minnesota

article

The Brief Sunday morning brought cold wind chills and frigid temperatures. Feels-like temperatures were below zero across Minnesota. There are more chances for snow and rain in the coming days.



Sunday morning was cold and frigid with significant wind chills.

Sunday morning temperatures

By the numbers:

Low temperatures across Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Here are the low temperatures in each city for the morning of Sunday, Dec. 7:

Windom: 0 degrees

Mankato: 0 degrees

Owatonna: -2 degrees

Rochester: 2 degrees

La Crosse: 5 degrees

Marshall: -6 degrees

Redwood Falls: -2 degrees

Hutchinson: -7 degrees

Faribault: 1 degrees

Red Wing: 0 degrees

Eau Claire: -5 degrees

Morris: -11 degrees

Wilmar: -8 degrees

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport: 1 degree

New Richmond: -5 degrees

Cambridge: -5 degrees

St. Cloud: -7 degrees

Alexandria: -8 degrees

Detroit Lakes: -12 degrees

Bemidji: -18 degrees

Brainerd: -7 degrees

Hibbing: -14 degrees

Duluth: -9 degrees

Hayward: -11 degrees

Hinckley: -6 degrees

International Falls: -15 degrees

Ely: -9 degrees

Grand Marais: -7 degrees

Snowfall on Saturday

The backstory:

The Twin Cities metro saw about half an inch of light snowfall on Saturday.

There was slightly more than an inch of snow in areas south of Northfield.

Extended forecast

What's next:

There are chances for several inches of snow in northern Minnesota with the Twin Cities metro likely getting a small amount of accumulation.