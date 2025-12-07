Minnesota weather: Frigid Sunday with partly sunny skies

The Brief Windchills will bring temperatures below average on Sunday. There are still some slick and icy spots on the roads following light snowfall on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days, with possible snowfall and precipitation coming with.



It'll be a frigid Sunday with windchills bringing temperatures below average under a partly sunny sky.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

There are still some icy and slick spots on the side roads following the light snowfall on Saturday.

All the slush left behind has frozen over during the overnight hours.

There will be partly sunny skies on Sunday, but the windchill will likely bring temperatures well below zero.

Extended forecast

What's next:

There will be a couple of rounds of snowflakes across Minnesota in the coming work week.

Most of the accumulation will be in the northern part of Minnesota.

Tuesday afternoon could bring a substantial round of snowfall and precipitation.