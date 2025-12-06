Minnesota weather: What to expect with Saturday's snow

The Brief A clipper system could bring snow to southern Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Snow totals will be highest near southern Minnesota. Snow is expected to wrap up by overnight.



Another clipper system swings through the Midwest on Saturday afternoon, which will bring some quick snow accumulation to southern Minnesota.

Snow for southern Minnesota

Local perspective:

The Twin Cities are on the northern edge of this storm, so expect a little bit of snow up to around an inch for the metro. This will be similar to what fell this Friday morning, but this time falling after 2 p.m.

Southern Minnesota will get the bulk of the snow, with snow totals quickly increasing once you go south of the Twin Cities.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of southern Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

Snow is expected to wrap up for everyone by overnight.

How much snow could MN get?

By the numbers:

The highest snow totals will be found along the border with Minnesota and Iowa. Some North Iowa counties will exceed 6 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, the Twin Cities will see a trace of snow to about an inch of accumulation.