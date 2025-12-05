What you can do if ICE shows up at schools in Minnesota

The Brief After rumors that ICE was at St. Louis Park schools, officials shared what you can do if federal agents do show up at schools. St. Louis Park school officials say there is no evidence that ICE was at their schools.



After rumors of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents being at St. Louis Park schools, officials gave reminders about what can be done if agents do show up at schools.

What you can do if ICE shows up at your school

What we know:

On Thursday, there were rumors that ICE agents were outside St. Louis Park school buildings. School officials increased supervision at school sites due to the rumors, but said no evidence of ICE being present was found.

Even though ICE was reportedly not present at the schools, officials shared what one could do if agents do show up at schools.

What you can do:

School officials say that it is against federal law for schools to have information about immigration status for students and families. If a family discloses immigration information to schools, it is not documented.

Officials recommend having your child go to school and stay in class the full day. This way, students can receive the full support of staff.

Schools officials also say to have your emergency contacts updated, and have a family preparedness plan which includes:

How to keep in touch or reconnect if separated Have a Delegation of Parental Authority (DOPA) , in case a caregiver needs to be put in place Evacuation routes at home in case of an emergency Safe locations near your home and outside the neighborhood Emergency kits with essentials like food, water, documents and medication

What St. Louis Park schools will do if ICE shows up

Dig deeper:

School officials say that all visitors have to use the main entrance to the schools. If ICE or other law enforcement enter and ask about a student, district leaders will meet with them to review their request.

The only legal document that requires St. Louis Park schools to act is an order signed by a judge. Without that, school officials would not confirm the enrollment or attendance of any students.