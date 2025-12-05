Historic 16,000-acre land protection by Minnesota DNR supports wildlife

The Brief The Minnesota DNR says it has permanently protected nearly 16,000 acres of forested land. The acquisition spans 10 counties in northern Minnesota. The project involved collaboration with The Conservation Fund, Northern Waters Land Trust and local counties.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has completed a significant land acquisition to protect nearly 16,000 acres in northern Minnesota.

DNR's largest land acquisition

What we know:

The DNR's recent acquisition marks one of its largest in recent history, ensuring the permanent protection of forested land across 10 counties. The purchase is said to secure a broad range of benefits, including habitat preservation, recreation access and economic opportunities.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to protect these forests, lakes, and waterways – now and for generations to come," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen in a statement. "Public lands are essential to Minnesota’s environmental stewardship, identity, and economy, and we appreciate the collaboration of our partners as we work to steward and conserve these lands for the future."

Collaboration with partners

Local perspective:

The acquisition was made possible through partnerships with The Conservation Fund, Northern Waters Land Trust, and multiple Minnesota counties. The Conservation Fund initially purchased land from PotlatchDeltic Corporation, and the DNR worked with counties to secure funding and identify acquisition priorities.

"For the benefit of all Minnesotans and the state’s economy, we’re expanding recreational access, helping local wildlife thrive and ensuring that working forests can keep working," said Kim Berns-Melhus, Minnesota State Director at The Conservation Fund in a statement.

The DNR acquired 10,675 acres in nine counties and 5,120 acres in St. Louis County.

The land will expand wildlife management areas, scientific and natural areas, and state forests.