Hennepin County to close services at libraries, human services and licensing centers Tuesday

Hennepin County will close public-facing services at its 41 libraries, human service centers and licensing service centers effective Tuesday.

According to the county, the move gives county leaders the ability to make decisions that protect the health and safety of everyone.

Officials there hope the move will allow staff to “define creative solutions for serving our residents that do not require person-to-person contact, but deliver these important services.”

The closure will run through April 6.

“We know that these are extremely challenging times for residents of Hennepin County,” said Hennepin County Board Chair Marion Greene. “We are committed to leading with compassion and understanding. Our commitment to serving all residents and delivering services for those who need them most has never been stronger. We will use these days ahead to ensure that we’re finding solutions to protect the health and safety of our residents and staff.”

The Hennepin County Board will discuss the action at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.