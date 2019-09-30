Hennepin County Sheriff's Office vehicle found abandoned in western Wisconsin ditch

A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was found abandoned in a ditch in western Wisconsin Saturday evening.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 10 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle in the ditch on County Road G in Rusk Township. The vehicle was registered to the Hennepin County Central Mobile Equipment Division, or CMED.

The vehicle was unoccupied and had no damage. It had not been reported stolen.

The vehicle was towed to an impound lot in Burnett County.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and will be retrieving the vehicle from the impound lot on Monday.

