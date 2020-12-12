Hennepin County Sheriff warns of thin ice this weekend

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to stay off the lakes and ponds this weekend as the ice is too thin.

"I know we all have cabin fever in part because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the ice is unsafe," Sheriff Hutchinson said in a release. "The high temperatures today and Sunday will be right around freezing, but the lakes and ponds opened up earlier this week with the unseasonably warm weather. The ice is simply not thick enough or sturdy enough to support anyone."

According to the sheriff's office, on Friday, two siblings fell through the ice on a pond in Maple Grove. One of the siblings was able to get out of the water and call for help, but Maple Grove firefighters needed to pull the other out of waist deep water. The person was transported to the hospital for possible hypothermia.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources recommend a minimum of 4 inches of ice before it is safe for people.

The sheriff's office is also reminding people of ice safety tips: