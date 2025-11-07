Body of second avalanche victim with Minnesota ties recovered, 1 still missing

The Brief Crews in Alaska have recovered a second body of an Alaska avalanche victim who was killed in March. The remains of one of the three victims are still missing. The three men with Minnesota ties were heli-skiing when they were killed.



Alaska authorities announced the recovery of the remains of a man who was killed in an avalanche that also took the lives of two other men he was heli-skiing with.

The three men, Jeremy Leif, 38, Charles Eppard, 39, David Linder, 39, all had connections to Minnesota.

The identity of the second body has not yet been publicly released.

The remains of 39-year-old David Linder were recovered and identified in October.

Avalanche risk was 'considerable' when heli-skiers arrived

The backstory:

The three men disappeared in an avalanche near Girdwood, Alaska, near Anchorage, on March 4.

At the time, officials said the men were buried in snow as deep as 100 feet and that all were presumed dead.

Shortly after the avalanche, the search was suspended over concerns of another avalanche.

Forecasters listed the avalanche risk as "considerable" on the day the skiers arrived on the mountain.

The men lived in different states but grew up together in Minnesota.

What's next:

Authorities say they will release the identity of the second body when it is positively confirmed.

The search for the third man's body is ongoing.

Dig deeper:

Authorities recovered the remains during a search for the three missing heli-skiers on Oct. 3.

The remains were identified as David Linder on Monday, Oct. 13.

Linder was caught in a log jam in a river underneath the area where the avalanche happened in March, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.