Loved ones remember Minnesota men lost in Alaska avalanche

The Brief Three heli-skiers were buried in an avalanche in Alaska last Tuesday. Recovery efforts are on pause due to dangerous weather conditions. The Twin Cities community is rallying to support the victims.



Those who knew the heli-skiers killed in an avalanche in Alaska last week are sharing tributes to the men. All three had connections to Minnesota – Jeremy Leif, 38, Charles Eppard, 39, David Linder, 39.

Community processing unimaginable loss

The backstory:

Mike Herrlin is a friend who was on that Alaska trip last week. He said it is an annual get together for their group of friends who now live all across the country.

Four of the friends went heli-skiing with commercial guides when three of the men were caught in an avalanche last Tuesday.

Recovery efforts

What they're saying:

Alaska State Troopers said the recovery operations are still on hold, until weather conditions allow crews to operate safely in the slide area. They estimate the victims may be buried under 40 to 100 ft. of snow.

There has also been an outpouring of love from across the country for the three victims.

Although they lived in different states, the group forged a friendship while growing up in Minnesota.

Loved ones are sharing tributes as they begin to grieve their loss. Friends described all three men as loving husbands and fathers.

A loss that is hitting particularly close to home for communities in the Twin Cities is Minnesotan Jeremy Leif. Friends of Leif described his smile as magnetic and said family meant everything to him.

What you can do:

If you would like to help their families in any way during this difficult time, visit their GoFundMe fundraisers: Jeremy Leif, Charles Eppard, David Linder.