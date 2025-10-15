Alaska authorities ID remains of avalanche victim with Minnesota ties

The Brief Authorities on Monday identified the remains of David Linder, 39, of Florida. Linder owned Radio Mankato in Minnesota. Crews continue searching for Jeremy Leif, 38, and Charles Eppard, 39; but both men are presumed dead.



Alaska authorities identified the remains of a missing heli-skier who was caught in an avalanche with two friends earlier this year.

Minnesota radio station owner’s remains found and identified in Alaska

Big picture view:

Authorities recovered the remains during a search for the three missing heli-skiers on Oct. 3.

The remains were identified as David Linder on Monday, Oct. 13.

Linder was caught in a log jam in a river underneath the area where the avalanche happened in March, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

Officials said crews were continuing to search for the remains of the other two skiers, Jeremy Leif and Charles Eppard.

Avalanche risk was 'considerable' when heli-skiers arrived

The backstory:

The three men disappeared in an avalanche near Girdwood, Alaska, near Anchorage, on March 4.

At the time, officials said the men were buried in snow as deep as 100 feet and that all were presumed dead.

Shortly after the avalanche, the search was suspended over concerns of another avalanche.

Forecasters listed the avalanche risk as "considerable" on the day the skiers arrived on the mountain.

The men lived in different states but grew up together in Minnesota.

What's next:

Officials said they will continue aerial and ground searches for the remains of Leif and Eppard.