Helicopter crashes in Wabasha County, pilot unhurt

Wabasha Co helicopter crash article

A helicopter collided with powerlines in Wabasha County, Minnesota.  (FOX 9)

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The pilot was uninjured after the helicopter he was flying hit a power line and crashed in Wabasha County Tuesday afternoon.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call after a witness saw the downed crop dusting helicopter.

The crash happened near County Road 2 and County Road 8, north of Elgin. 

Responding deputies found the 31-year-old pilot, the only person in the helicopter at the time of the crash, unhurt.

The FAA will inspect the wreckage. 

Wabasha Co helicopter crash

Power lines a helicopter collided with in Wabasha County. (FOX 9)