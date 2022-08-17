Helicopter crashes in Wabasha County, pilot unhurt

article

The pilot was uninjured after the helicopter he was flying hit a power line and crashed in Wabasha County Tuesday afternoon.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call after a witness saw the downed crop dusting helicopter.

The crash happened near County Road 2 and County Road 8, north of Elgin.

Responding deputies found the 31-year-old pilot, the only person in the helicopter at the time of the crash, unhurt.

The FAA will inspect the wreckage.