Helicopter crashes in Wabasha County, pilot unhurt
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The pilot was uninjured after the helicopter he was flying hit a power line and crashed in Wabasha County Tuesday afternoon.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call after a witness saw the downed crop dusting helicopter.
The crash happened near County Road 2 and County Road 8, north of Elgin.
Responding deputies found the 31-year-old pilot, the only person in the helicopter at the time of the crash, unhurt.
The FAA will inspect the wreckage.
Power lines a helicopter collided with in Wabasha County. (FOX 9)