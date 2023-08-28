Expand / Collapse search

Helicopter crashes into Pompano Beach apartment building, killing 2 and injuring 4

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Updated 12:40PM
Helicopter crashes in Pompano Beach, Florida

An onlooker recorded video of a helicopter crash Monday morning in Pompano Beach, Florida. The helicopter has since been identified as a fire rescue helicopter belonging to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Video Credit: Aaron Deckard via Storyful

Two people were killed and several others are hospitalized after a helicopter crashed Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale in Pompano Beach, Florida. 

The helicopter was a Broward County Sheriff’s Office fire rescue helicopter. 

Videos recorded from the ground show the fire-rescue helicopter spinning downward, with a trail of dark cloud following it.  

Helicopter seen spiraling before crash in Pompano Beach

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard. 

Initial reports from the sheriff’s office said two people were taken to the hospital. 

During a press conference later Monday morning, Sheriff Gregory Tony said two people were killed and four others were hurt, reported WPLG Local 10. He said one of the victims was an official with the sheriff's department and another was a civilian on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that three people were onboard the Eurocopter EC135 helicopter that "crashed into a structure," according to Local 10, which elaborated to say the structure was an apartment building. 

A Pompano Beach spokeswoman told Local 10 two crew members and two civilians who were inside the apartment building were hospitalized after the crash.

This is a developing story. 