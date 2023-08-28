Helicopter crashes into Pompano Beach apartment building, killing 2 and injuring 4

Two people were killed and several others are hospitalized after a helicopter crashed Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The helicopter was a Broward County Sheriff’s Office fire rescue helicopter.

Videos recorded from the ground show the fire-rescue helicopter spinning downward, with a trail of dark cloud following it.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard.

Initial reports from the sheriff’s office said two people were taken to the hospital.

During a press conference later Monday morning, Sheriff Gregory Tony said two people were killed and four others were hurt, reported WPLG Local 10 . He said one of the victims was an official with the sheriff's department and another was a civilian on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that three people were onboard the Eurocopter EC135 helicopter that "crashed into a structure," according to Local 10, which elaborated to say the structure was an apartment building.

A Pompano Beach spokeswoman told Local 10 two crew members and two civilians who were inside the apartment building were hospitalized after the crash.

This is a developing story.