Teen shot in the head outside St. Paul rec center

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
6:04PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

The investigation outside the Jimmy Lee Rec Center. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a teen boy has been seriously hurt after a shooting outside a rec center that has resulted in a massive police response Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation has been ongoing since shortly after 4 p.m. along Lexington Parkway North near Marshall Avenue at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center, which is across the street for Central High School.

In a preliminary tweet, police say they were called to the area for a shooting and found a teenager who had been shot in the head. He was rushed to Regions Hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. Central High School was placed into lockdown for about 45 minutes after the shooting. Evening activities have been cancelled, a district spokesperson says.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.