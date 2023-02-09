Harry Potter Night, Pride Night among the theme nights for Twins 2023 season

article

Thursday the Minnesota Twins announced their Theme Nights for the upcoming season and it is packed with events.

Along with the perennial nights honoring local colleges and universities, the Twins are hosting some nights that are sure to bring the costumes.

Harry Potter night is Aug. 4 with a Twins-themed Harry Potter scarf, obviously based on one of the four houses, as the giveaway.

Since the Twins are playing in Chicago on May 4, Star Wars Night will be Aug. 18.

Pride Night is June 16 against the Detroit Tigers.

There are also four Women, Wine, and Baseball nights, a Margaritaville Night and of course, since this is Minnesota, a Prince Night.

