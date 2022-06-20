Expand / Collapse search
Harlem mass shooting: one dead, multiple injured

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 10:18AM
FOX 5 NY

Harlem mass shooting

At least one person was killed after multiple people were shot during a gathering in East Harlem.

NEW YORK - A man was killed, and eight other people injured during a mass shooting in East Harlem early Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

A gathering or BBQ was underway at about 12:45 a.m. when seven men and two women were shot along a footpath off of the FDR Drive near 139th Street and Fifth Avenue. A 21-year-old man was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.  His name was not released.

The other victims were as old as 42 years old.  They were expected to make a full recovery, according to New York City police.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene as they investigated what lead to the shooting.

"The emboldened individuals responsible for this is exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our cities safe," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a briefing at the scene.

Image 1 of 2

At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured during a shootout in East Harlem, said police.

The Harlem mass shooting came nearly 24 hours after another shooting in Ozone Park, Queens involving a semi-automatic rifle where one man was killed, and two others were injured.

The shootings come amid national concern over gun violence and as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to strike down a law that makes it difficult to legally carry a handgun in New York. Shootings are down 11% so far this year in New York City, compared to last year. Murders are down 12% but are still at their second-highest level since 2012.