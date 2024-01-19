Hand sanitizer used in Rochester church arson causing $4M in damages: Charges

article

A woman has been charged after allegedly starting a fire at a Rochester church with hand sanitizer, resulting in over $4 million in damages.

Sesen Tesfay, 22, was charged on Thursday with one count each of first-degree arson, first-degree damage to property, second-degree burglary of a religious building and misdemeanor theft in relation to a church fire in April 2022.

According to court documents, the Rochester Fire Department and police department responded to a fire alarm at a local church. After the fire was put out, investigators found a 64-ounce jug of hand sanitizer in a dumpster on the property, which was later determined to be the accelerant for the blaze.

A broken window was found in the office of the church and two computer monitors were missing, and the power cables were found nearby, charges explain. Church staff told authorities that the building was locked, and no one should have been inside at the time of the fire.

Charges allege that police were able to ping Tesfay’s phone at the church from 1:34 a.m. to 2:01 a.m., which was right before the fire started.

According to court documents, in June 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Tesfay’s home, where they found the two missing computer monitors. They also found two totes labeled "Magazines" and "Soul Collage", which the pastor confirmed belonged to the church.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a DNA swab and fingerprints. Court documents allege DNA found on the hand sanitizer bottle, the bottle cap and the rock that was used to break into the church matched Tesfay's.

Tesfay’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 29.

According to court records, the current estimated cost of repairs for the damage is $4,443,098.