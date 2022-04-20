Hamline to implement ‘test optional’ admission policy, drop SAT and ACTs

As a part of its admissions process, prospective students at Hamline University this fall will no longer be required to submit standardized test scores.

Long held as a traditional academic benchmark for college readiness, the SAT and ACT tests are included in the university’s decision.

"We’re proud to be among the first Minnesota universities to take this important step in removing barriers for historically underserved students," president Dr. Fayneese Miller said in an announcement. "The changes we make today will open doors for first-generation students and underrepresented communities, adding to Hamline’s rich legacy of equity and opportunity."

According to a news release from the university, research has shown a 10-12% increase in first-time students from underrepresented backgrounds at private universities with test-optional admission policies. Those universities also show an average 6-8% increase in first-time enrollment of women.

The university hopes the change will help mitigate the concerns and financial barriers presented by standardized testing.

"Standardized tests are ineffective at defining a student’s academic success," Mai Nhia Xiong-Chan, vice president of enrollment management, said in a statement. "In addition to the test itself being a financial burden for many students, we also know there are correlations between high test scores and stronger socioeconomic status."

Prospective students will still be allowed to submit test scores as part of the admission process, but the Hamline will "place greater emphasis on student academic performance through all four years of high school when making admission selections."

"Strong and consistent academic performance throughout high school was and is the strongest predictor of future academic success in college," Xiong-Chan said. "We look for students who show they can run the marathon, not just a sprint."

The decision to no longer require the test is a growing trend both nationwide and in Minnesota.

In February 2020 the University of St. Tomas announced it would no longer require students to take the ACT or SAT in order to apply. Later that year, the University of Minnesota did the same.



But while this policy is growing in popularity, Hamline says it's only the third university in Minnesota to go permanently test-optional – after Gustavus Adolphus and Augsburg.