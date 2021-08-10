Hamel baseball program plays first home game under lights in nearly 100 year history

article

The home field for the Hamel Athletic Association, a program that was founded in 1926, recently renovated their home field which will allow for baseball games under the lights for the very first time.

"Tonight it’s about a celebration of the past present and future of Hamel baseball," Hamel 13 A coach Ethan Scott said.

On Tuesday, the organization hosted a friendly game between the 13A and 13AA teams to celebrate the opening of the newly renovated field.

"It means a lot. It’s really cool that we will be the first team to ever play on it," player Logan Benesh said.

"It feels special that we were selected to be the first ones because I know baseball’s been around here for a while," player Sam Mohs said.

Program organizers say they hope the lights are just the beginning of improvements to their home field. They say they’re currently working to raise enough money to build a grandstand at the field.

"It’s about the kids and the program and keeping baseball moving forward for the next generation," 13AA coach Mike Mohs said.

