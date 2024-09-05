Halftime with Taste Buds: Layered BLT Dip

Football season is back, and Taste Buds has you covered with more halftime recipes throughout the fall. This week, Stephanie Hansen is serving up an easy layered BLT dip to satisfy your party guests.

Layered BLT Dip

This dip has a creamy base that reminds you of the summer BLT, but all the crunchy, cooling toppings are piled on the base for scooping up with crostini or crackers.

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 small clove garlic, microplaned

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 cups romaine lettuce, shredded into ribbons or chopped

3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced into 1/4-inch squares

3 green onions, thinly sliced using both the greens and whites

Crostini and/or crackers for dipping

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.