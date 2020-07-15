Hackers appear to target Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Kanye West, others in bitcoin scam

article

The Twitter accounts of several major companies and notable individuals were compromised on Wednesday in an apparent widespread hack involving a bitcoin scam.

The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and former Vice President Joe Biden were all targeted.

Messages appearing on their accounts showed statements about bitcoin and promised to “double” payments sent to a bitcoin wallet address.

A screenshot of a tweet posted on the Twitter account of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

One of the posts on Musk’s account appeared at 4:17 p.m. ET reading: “I‘m feeling generous because of Covid-19. I’ll double any BTC payment sent to my BTC address for the next hour. Good luck, and stay safe out there!”

The tweet was then deleted, and quickly replaced by a related post.

“Feeling grateful doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes,” the Tweet read.

A screenshot of a tweet posted on the Twitter account of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Similar posts on the accounts of Gates, Bezos and others echoed these messages, with an identical BTC address attached.

A spokesperson for Gates told Recode, “We can confirm that this tweet was not sent by Bill Gates. This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing. Twitter is aware and working to restore the account.”

The accounts of Uber, Apple, Square’s Cash App and rapper Kanye West were also targeted.

Within hours of the tweets appearing, nearly 300 people had fallen for the scam and sent more than $100,000 to the wallet, according to the New York Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.