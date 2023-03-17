Gunman charged after death of 21-year-old pregnant mother in St. Paul

A St. Paul family is grieving the loss of a young mother, who was newly pregnant when she was shot and killed earlier this week.

Gabby Dehoyos, 21, was shot in the head while riding in a Kia SUV with her boyfriend and three young children Monday evening.

"I'm so numb right now that I don't even know how I feel," said Gabby’s mother Debbie Dehoyos. "The only thing that hurts me is like, why did that have to happen to her?"

Debbie and other loved one’s described Gabby as all glamour and laughs.

"My baby, she was she was beautiful inside and out," Debbie Dehoyos told FOX 9’s Paul Blume during an interview at the family’s home.

Debbie says the multigenerational family all lived under one roof. And Gabby was so excited as they were exploring a move into a new home with more space and a bigger yard for the kids, all under the age of four.

"The only thing that bothers me is that my grandkids are never going to know who she really was," said Debbie Dehoyos. "Or they will never remember her voice or all her, all her smell or her perfumes. It’s everything."

Gabby Dehoyos was shot in the area of the I-94 ramp and old Sears store location in St. Paul, near the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Marion Street around 5:00 p.m. Authorities report a gunman pulled right up alongside and fired.

After Gabby was struck, the boyfriend immediately drove to nearby Regions Hospital but she would not survive. Her family learned then, she was seven weeks pregnant.

Family and friends are now raising money for funeral expenses and to help the surviving children with future expenses.

Late on Friday, prosecutors filed second-degree, drive-by murder charges against 24-year old Paul Harris.

According to court filings, Harris has a criminal history that includes a juvenile court adjudication from 2018 for burglary.

He has also been twice convicted of possessing a firearm by an ineligible person and is currently on supervised release.

He is jailed in advance of a Monday court appearance with bail set at $2 million.