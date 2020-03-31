Grocers to shoppers: Practice social distancing, buy smart and try new products

article

Grocery shopping one of the activities Minnesotans are allowed to leave home for under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, which is in place for the next two weeks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As such, the Minnesota Grocers Association is asking shoppers to follow several tips when shopping at their local grocery stores to help all aspects of the state’s food industry as well as keep employees and fellow customers safe.

Practice social distancing by allowing 6 feet between yourself and others as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Streamline your trip by making a list and having only one family member do the shopping.

Be patient in the checkout lane as employees practice extra cleaning procedures.

Buy smart and don’t overfill your carts. There is no shortage of product. The nation’s food supply is strong and stores continue to receive deliveries every day. Overbuying can prevent your neighbor from providing for their family.

No returns. As an added layer of precaution, Minnesota grocers have adjusted their return policies to ensure the well-being of employees and customers.

Try new products. The Minnesota Grocers Association says the state’s food industry is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to bring farm to table and find new opportunities. They are building partnerships with local farmers and producers that lost their direct markets to schools, restaurants and bars to keep the state’s economy moving forward.

READ NEXT: Heading to the store? Experts give tips for safe handling of your groceries