Grand Casino will require masks again starting August 2

As COVID-19 cases are increasing across the United States, Grand Casino will once again put a mask requirement into effect.

According to a posting on the casino's website, starting Monday, August 2, guests and workers at Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley will be required to wear masks inside the casinos.

"This is a proactive step to help you have a safe, friendly, and fun experience at our properties," the website reads. "We also looked at every human touchpoint at our properties to develop safety guidelines."

The measures instituted by Grand Casino come as many Minnesota counties, including Mille Lacs, have been listed as at-risk counties for COVID-19 community transmission and more businesses reconsider policies.

This week, the CDC issued updated guidance recommending everyone, including vaccinated individuals, wear masks indoors in areas with substantial and high community transmission rates. Mille Lacs is currently listed as a county with substantial community transmission, per the CDC tracking map.

Grand Casino says at the COVID-19 situation changes they will continue to adjust their policies.