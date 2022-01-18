Grammy Awards moving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas

The 64th annual Grammy Awards, which were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles but were postponed due to the COVID-19 surge, will now be held in Las Vegas on April 3, the Recording Academy has just announced.

The award show will now take place at the MGM Grand's Garden Arena.

The postponement was made after "careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts" due to the "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant," Recording Academy said in a statement at the time.

Ahead of the scheduled awards ceremony, rapper Drake withdrew from Grammy Awards consideration late last year after he was nominated for best rap performance and best rap album.

The 2021 Grammy Awards were held in New York City with strict coronavirus guidelines that included social distancing.

That night, Taylor Swift became the first female performer to win Album of the Year three times and Beyoncé became the most decorated woman in Grammy history.

Fan-favorite Billie Eilish also took home numerous awards, including Record of the Year.

