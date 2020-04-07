Governor says he expects to extend, but change Minnesota's stay-at-home order Wednesday

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he expects to extend and change his stay-at-home order Wednesday to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In his daily news conference with other state officials, Walz said the order will continue past Friday, when the first order is set to expire. The new “refined” order will allow some workers to return to their jobs, the governor said.

“I think there’s a Minnesota way to do this,” he said of the amended order he will unveil Wednesday.

“We will continue to do a lot of the things we’re doing, but I think our plan will be much more refined and that’s what a lot of Minnesotans are asking for,” he said.

The governor hinted late last week that an extension of the order was coming.

