Minneapolis crash leaves 3 injured, occupants fleeing scene afterward

The Brief A crash on Tuesday near West Lyndale Avenue North and 7th Street North left three people injured. Passengers in another vehicle fled the scene of the crash prior to police arriving, but were later found nearby. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.



A crash in Minneapolis on Tuesday left three people injured, and police searching for occupants in the other vehicle that fled shortly after it happened.

What we know

Around 10:26 a.m., Minneapolis police responded to reports of a crash near West Lyndale Avenue North and 7th Street North involving a Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and a Ford Fusion.

Once onsite, officers found three people – two men and one woman – who had been in the Toyota Sienna that had non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police were told that the occupants of the Honda Odyssey had fled the scene before they arrived. They were later located nearby.

A Ford Fusion was also struck. The driver did not report any injuries to police.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

What we don’t know

Police say they are still working to determine the circumstances around the crash, including whether impairment was a factor.