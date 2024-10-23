Toddler killed in Minneapolis: 911 caller said child shot himself

A search warrant is shedding new details in the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis.

Background

Police only released minimal details on Monday as they investigated the shooting of the child at the Hook and Ladder apartments on Jefferson Street NE in Northeast Minneapolis.

Officers said they were called to the apartment complex for the report of a child who had been shot.

At the scene, officers found the 3-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

However, officers said the circumstances leading to the shooting were still under investigation.

What's new?

In a search warrant filed after the shooting, police were seeking permission to search the apartment where the boy was killed.

The court document includes the police incident report which includes a 911 log for the shooting. The log details from the initial 911 call for the shooting. The caller told operators that their "fiance's son had shot himself in the head."

It's unclear if investigators have been able to confirm the circumstances of the shooting match the initial reports.

During their search, the documents state police recovered a loaded 9mm gun, a single discharged casing, and clothing from the apartment.

What else?

Police nor the medical examiner's office has released the identity of the child that was shot.

In the search warrant, the child is identified only as "J.R."

However, according to a GoFundMe representative, the family has identified the child as Junior Robinson in a fundraiser created to support the family with funeral costs.