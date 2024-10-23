MN GOP state rep says he wasn't calling for a revolt

A Minnesota state lawmaker is under fire after his comments were interpreted as advocating for a government revolt. But, speaking with FOX 9, Rep. Walter Hudson said his remarks were taken out of context.

What we know

Hudson was speaking to a group of conservative activists in Princeton on Friday when he turned to this topic.

"To try to assert your rights and challenge public officials when they’re acting unconstitutionally," Hudson says on the clip. He says he was talking about who the group was going to hear from at the meeting next month.

"So it was a preview of an upcoming event where they’re going to be learning a legal process to engage peacefully, lawfully and orderly," Rep. Hudson explained.

However, the Republican from Albertville says what he said next has been blown entirely out of context.

"They claimed that I was advocating for the overthrow of the government," says Hudson.

What did he say?

Part of his comments circulated on social media, framed as a call for a post-election revolt. Hudson claims that’s not what he meant.

"One of the things you’ll likely hear in November is reference to in the Declaration of Independence, it says that when a system of government becomes tyrannical, the people have not just the right, but the duty to change their form of government," Hudson said during the talk.

Hudson is known as a conservative firebrand, has often been vocal in his opposition to the DFL agenda. In response to the social media clip, Minnesota DFL chair called on the state’s GOP chair to disavow Hudson’s remarks, accusing him of calling for the overthrow of the government.

Speaking with FOX 9, Hudson reiterated that he does not support political violence.

"I'll say this right now just to clarify, even though it should go without saying," Hudson explained. "It is my hope, indeed my exhortation, that no matter what the election results are on November 5th, we continue to treat each other as neighbors, and there be peace and order in our streets," he said.