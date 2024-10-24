Expand / Collapse search

U of M protester charged with spitting on officer

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 24, 2024 12:28pm CDT
Protesters entered Morrill Hall on the University of Minnesota campus on Monday, spray-painting walls and barricading building entrances before ultimately being arrested by university police.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A protester arrested during a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Minnesota is charged with fourth-degree assault after police say an officer was spat on.

What we know

Police were sent to Morrill Hall on the University of Minnesota campus just before 4 p.m. on Monday when they got reports that "a group of young people" were damaging property and refusing to leave. 

The criminal complaint states that officers saw the doors to the building were blocked by improvised barricades and locks, surveillance cameras were spray-painted and people inside the building could not leave because of the barricaded entrances. 

Police say they then arrested the protesters and moved them to a set of benches on the ground-floor hallway and began the process of identifying and photographing them. 

It was during this process that the officers ordered a protester to stand up and asked for their name. 

The criminal complaint states the protester then "became very upset and began calling multiple officers Nazis."

Police say the protester then spat on one of the officers and the fluid landed on the officer's uniform. 

That protester, Isabella America Harbison, 23, of Minneapolis, is charged with fourth-degree assault on a peace officer for the incident. 

The protester was taken to Hennepin County Jail following the incident. 

What we don't know

Information on whether Harbison is a student at the U of M has not been released. 