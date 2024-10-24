Minneapolis crash kills 1, injures 8 after 7 vehicles crash on Lyndale Avenue

The Brief A Minneapolis woman is dead after a seven-vehicle crash in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report states an SUV was being driven by an impaired man who was speeding when he struck multiple vehicles. Eight other people were also injured, including a 20-year-old woman from St. Paul who suffered life-threatening injuries while riding in the allegedly impaired driver's SUV.



A crash in Minneapolis left one woman dead and eight other people injured after authorities say a drunken driver caused a seven-vehicle crash.

What we know

Authorities say the crash happened around 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday just off of Interstate 94 at Lyndale Avenue.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) states a 32-year-old man from St. Paul was driving a Chevy Avalanche on eastbound I-94 to Lyndale Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when he crashed into several other vehicles.

The Avalanche driver was under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash, according to the MSP report.

The crash left a 26-year-old woman from Minneapolis dead. She was the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that was involved in the crash.

A 20-year-old St. Paul woman, who was a passenger in the Avalanche, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 2-year-old boy, who was a passenger in a GMC Yukon involved in the crash, was also injured but is expected to survive.

A total of eight people were injured, including the driver of the Avalanche, with seven vehicles being involved in the crash.

What we don't know

Information about the woman who was killed is expected to be released on Friday, the report says.

No criminal charges have yet been announced.