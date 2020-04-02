Gov. Walz: 'Strong possibility' that Minnesota students won't return to classrooms this school year

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says there is a "strong possibility" that in-person classes will be canceled for the rest of the school year.

Under the current stay-at-home order schools will remain closed until May 4. However, during his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday Walz seemed to suggest the closure may last longer.

This week marked the official start of distance learning, some schools have struggled with technical difficulties as well as creating a new routine amid the transition.

Walz says it is “heartbreaking” that so many activities, sports seasons and likely in-person graduations are being canceled.