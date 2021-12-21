Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday he and his wife, Gwen, have tested positive for COVID-19. They are both vaccinated and have received their booster shots and are not experiencing any symptoms.

The governor said their positive tests came after their 9th grade son, Gus, tested positive for COVID on Monday. Gus, who is vaccinated but not eligible for a booster because of his age, is experiencing mild symptoms.

"My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness," Walz said in a statement.

Walz canceled a ceremonial event in Lino Lakes on Monday afternoon after his son tested positive that morning. The governor and first lady got tested and were initially negative but received positive test results on Monday night, he said.

The governor said he and his family will isolate for 10 days in case symptoms develop and will receive a negative test before leaving home.

Walz's last public event appears to have been Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, according to social media posts and excerpts of the governor's schedule released by his office. The governor's office does not release Walz's full schedule.

Walz got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March and the Moderna booster in October.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said she got COVID this fall. Numerous members of the Legislature have been infected over the past 20 months.