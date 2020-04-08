Minnesota issues first $600 CARES Act payments to people receiving unemployment benefits
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has begun issuing $600 additional compensation payments to people receiving unemployment benefits.
The payments were authorized by Congress in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27.
All individuals who are currently receiving Minnesota unemployment benefits will qualify for the $600 additional compensation and will continue to receive their regular unemployment benefit. They will not have to do anything to get the extra compensation--it will be autotmatically applied to their bank account or unemployment debit card statement starting with the week of March 29.
Since March 16, 367,462 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment.
Minnesota is one of the first states to begin making the $600 payments.
What Minnesotans need to know, according to DEED:
- The first week for which you can get the additional $600 is the week beginning March 29.
- You could request unemployment benefits the week of March 29 on or after April 5. If you already requested payment for that week, you will get the $600 payment automatically.
- You do not need to contact DEED or do anything to get the additional $600. We will automatically process the additional $600 payment AFTER you request unemployment benefits for the week of March 29 (and every week after that you are eligible).
- You will not see the $600 payment on your online unemployment account. You will only see it on your bank account or your unemployment debit card statement.
- Payments may take a few days to reach your bank/debit card.